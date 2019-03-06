Spring training roundup: Judge mashes as Yankees top Braves

Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer and added a double as the New York Yankees dispatched the Atlanta Braves 5-1 in Tampa on Tuesday.

Mar 5, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting a three run homer during the fifth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Judge finished 2-for-3. J.A. Happ allowed four hits and one run with three strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Johan Camargo knocked in the Braves’ only run with a fourth-inning single. Atlanta managed just four hits.

Red Sox 8, Nationals 4

Tzu-Wei Lin homered and added a two-run single as Boston downed Washington in West Palm Beach, Fla. Right-hander Max Scherzer was roughed up for the Nationals, allowing five runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Phillies 2, Cardinals 1

Malquin Canelo hit a walk-off double in the ninth inning to lift Philadelphia over St. Louis in Clearwater, Fla. Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty struck out nine, including seven in a row, while allowing two hits in four scoreless innings.

Pirates 10, Orioles 4

Josh Bell hit a three-run homer, and JB Shuck and Kevin Kramer also went yard as Pittsburgh beat Baltimore in Sarasota, Fla. Carlos Perez and Jack Reinheimer each homered for the Orioles.

Twins 9, Rays 2

Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam, and Jake Cave had a three-run shot in an eight-run first inning as Minnesota beat Tampa Bay in Fort Myers, Fla. Yandy Diaz homered for the Rays.

Blue Jays 5, Tigers 2

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a homer and a sacrifice fly, and Justin Smoak hit a three-run shot as Toronto took down Detroit in Lakeland, Fla. Brandon Dixon homered for the Tigers.

Marlins 3, Mets 1

Brian Anderson and Jorge Alfaro each had two hits in Miami’s win over New York in Jupiter, Fla. Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto each went 0-for-4 for the Mets, who totaled six hits and committed five errors.

Angels 9, Cubs 2

Mike Trout hit a three-run homer, and Kole Calhoun went 3-for-3 with a homer to lead Los Angeles to a win over Chicago in Tempe, Ariz. Addison Russell had two doubles for the Cubs.

Mariners 7, Padres (ss) 7

Owen Miller’s solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning salvaged a tie with Seattle for San Diego in Peoria, Ariz. Jake Fraley doubled, homered and drove in three runs for the Mariners.

Padres (ss) 7, White Sox (ss) 4

San Diego scored three runs on two throwing errors and a wild pitch and held on for the victory over Chicago in Glendale, Ariz. Zack Collins and Eloy Jimenez each drove in two runs for the White Sox.

Indians 11, White Sox (ss) 0

Carlos Santana and Leonys Martin each homered as Cleveland routed Chicago in Goodyear, Ariz.. The White Sox managed five hits while striking out eight times.

Athletics 4, Rangers 1

Starter Jesus Luzardo fanned six in 2 2/3 innings, and Dustin Fowler homered during Oakland’s win over Texas in Mesa, Ariz. Jeff Mathis had an RBI double for the Rangers, who managed just two hits.

Brewers 1, Rockies 0

Tyler Saladino’s RBI double in the seventh inning accounted for all the scoring in Milwaukee’s win over Colorado in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rockies starter Chad Bettis struck out four batters and allowed three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Royals 5, Diamondbacks 3

Kansas City’s bullpen held Arizona to four hits over the last six innings in a win at Surprise, Ariz. Before the offensive drought, Ildemaro Vargas drove in two runs with a double for the Diamondbacks.

—Field Level Media