Spring training roundup: Marlins' Brinson hits two HRs

Lewis Brinson hit solo homers in his first two at-bats for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, but the New York Mets still had plenty of offense in reserve to earn a 14-6 victory at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Brinson hit a second-inning home run against Mets left-handed starter Steven Matz and a fourth-inning shot off right-hander Walker Lockett. Brinson entered with two hits in six at-bats this spring.

J.D. Davis hit a home run with four RBIs and Danny Espinosa added a three-run shot as the Mets scored five runs in the second inning and seven more in the eighth.

Rays 5, Red Sox (ss) 4

Emilio Bonifacio delivered an RBI single in the eighth inning to put the Rays ahead for good in a victory in Port Charlotte, Fla. Tony Renda and Rafael Devers hit home runs for the Red Sox.

Braves 4, Cardinals 0

An eighth-inning error by Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa allowed two runs to score and opened the door for a four-run inning for the Braves at Jupiter, Fla. Braves starter Kyle Wright and Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson each delivered two scoreless innings.

Tigers 10, Yankees 4 (7 innings)

Christin Stewart hit a third-inning grand slam to power the Tigers to the victory at Lakeland, Fla., in a game shortened to seven innings because of rain. Greg Bird hit a three-run homer for the Yankees.

Blue Jays 2, Pirates 1

Matt Shoemaker gave up one run over two innings in his Blue Jays debut and six Toronto Blue Jays relievers held the Pirates scoreless the rest of the way at Bradenton, Fla. Jason Martin hit a home run for Pittsburgh.

Twins 4, Phillies 2 (8 innings)

Adam Rosales hit a home run and Brent Rooker added a go-ahead two-run shot in the seventh inning as the Twins won at Clearwater, Fla. Catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered his first RBI for the Phillies.

Nationals 14, Astros 8

Brandon Snyder and Chuck Taylor each came off the bench to hit home runs as the Nationals scored 13 runs in the first five innings at West Palm Beach, Fla. Tyler White and Ronnie Dawson each had two hits for the Astros.

Orioles 7, Red Sox (ss) 6

Chance Sisco hit a pair of two-run home runs in his first two at-bats as the Orioles held on for the victory at Fort Myers, Fla. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Michael Chavis hit home runs for the Red Sox.

Giants 15, Royals 2

Jeff Samardzija threw two scoreless innings, and San Francisco got run production from Evan Longoria, Gerardo Parra, Chris Shaw, Joey Bart and Zach Green in a win over Kansas City at Scottsdale, Ariz. Frank Schwindel homered for the Royals.

Cubs 9, Rangers 5

Mark Zagunis hit an RBI single and a two-run homer as Chicago defeated Texas at Surprise, Ariz. The Cubs’ Willson Contreras and the Rangers’ Ronald Guzman and Matt Davidson also went deep.

Reds 11, White Sox 4

Derek Dietrich and Christian Colon each hit three-run doubles in Cincinnati’s win over Chicago at Phoenix. Nick Senzel added three hits for the Reds while Welington Castillo had two hits for the White Sox.

Indians (ss) 6, Brewers 1

Mark Mathias and Li-Jen Chu each hit two solo home runs, and Jake Bauers added a two-run shot as Cleveland defeated Milwaukee at Phoenix. Corey Ray had a long ball for the Indians.

Dodgers 5, A’s 3

Alex Verdugo and Kyle Garlick each collected two hits as Los Angeles beat Oakland at Mesa, Ariz. A’s reliever Jesus Luzardo struck out three in two hitless, scoreless innings.

Indians (ss) 6, Mariners 5

Max Moroff’s three-run, seventh-inning homer capped Cleveland’s comeback from a 5-0 deficit for a win over Seattle at Goodyear, Ariz. Mariners starter Mike Leake allowed one hit and fanned three in three shutout innings.

Diamondbacks 5, Padres 5

Ninth-inning homers by Aderlin Rodriguez and Fernando Tatis Jr. allowed San Diego to tie Arizona at Peoria, Ariz. Caleb Joseph had two hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks.

Angels 9, Rockies 7

Matt Thaiss had two hits, including a two-run triple, as Los Angeles outscored Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz. Trevor Story homered for the Rockies.

