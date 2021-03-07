Spring training roundup: Mets, deGrom get past Astros

Jacob deGrom pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut as the New York Mets cruised to a 6-1 victory Saturday over the Houston Astros in a seven-inning game at West Palm Beach, Fla.

Mar 6, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins outfielder Corey Dickerson (23) bats in front of Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes (10) during the third inning of a spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, deGrom gave up one hit and had three strikeouts. Former Cy Young winner Zach Greinke started for the Astros and gave up one run on two hits over one inning of work.

Dominic Smith hit a home run for the Mets, while Pete Alonso and James McCann each had two hits. Abraham Toro doubled for one of Houston’s three hits.

Tigers 6, Orioles 5

Christin Stewart and Dustin Garneau each drove in runs in the second inning and the Tigers held on for the victory over Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla. Yusniel Diaz and Rylan Bannon each drove in a pair of runs for the Orioles over the final two innings.

Nationals 5, Marlins 3 (6 innings)

Yan Gomes and Andrew Stevenson each had two hits and drove in a run as Washington earned the victory over Miami at Jupiter, Fla. Garrett Cooper hit a home run for the Marlins.

Pirates 3, Yankees 2 (7 innings)

Gregory Polanco had a two-run single and a solo home run to account for all of Pittsburgh’s scoring in the victory over New York at Bradenton, Fla. Jay Bruce and Clint Frazier hit home runs for the Yankees.

Slideshow ( 4 images )

Blue Jays 7, Phillies 1 (7 innings)

Cullen Large hit a home run and Tanner Roark pitched two scoreless innings as Toronto defeated Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla. The Phillies managed just three hits against six Blue Jays pitchers.

Padres 2, Dodgers 1 (7 innings)

Gosuke Katoh hit a two-run single in the sixth inning and Chris Paddack pitched two scoreless innings as San Diego earned the victory over Los Angeles at Glendale, Ariz. Trevor Bauer pitched three scoreless innings in his second spring start for the Dodgers.

Royals 8, Giants 6

Erick Mejia hit a home run in the seventh inning and an RBI double in the ninth as Kansas City earned the victory over San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz. Johnny Cueto pitched two scoreless innings for the Giants, striking out four.

White Sox 7, Indians 0 (7 innings)

Leury Garcia had two hits, including a two-run home run as Chicago earned the victory over Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz. Four White Sox pitchers, starting with right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, held the Indians to three hits.

Rockies 8, Angels 2 (7 innings)

Chris Owings and Connor Joe hit home runs as the Rockies used a seven-run fourth inning to put away Los Angeles at Tempe, Ariz. Jo Adell hit a two-run home run for the Angels.

A’s 1, Mariners 1 (7 innings)

Oakland’s Tony Kemp hit a home run in the sixth inning as the A’s forged a tie with Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., despite collecting only two hits. The Mariners had just three hits, with Luis Torrens bringing home a run for Seattle on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly.

Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 6

Adolis Garcia had a two-run double in a four-run eighth inning as Texas earned the victory over Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. Right-hander Zac Gallen pitched three scoreless innings for the Diamondbacks.

Cubs 3, Brewers 1 (7 innings)

Joc Pederson hit a two-run home run, his second of the spring, and Chicago earned the victory over Milwaukee at Phoenix. Six Cubs pitchers held the Brewers to three hits.

--Field Level Media