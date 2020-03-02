Spring training roundup: Mets' deGrom sharp in debut

New York ace right-hander Jacob deGrom allowed one hit in three scoreless innings in his spring debut to help a Mets’ split squad record a 3-1 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Mar 1, 2020; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The 31-year-old deGrom, who has won back-to-back National League Cy Young Awards, struck out two and didn’t issue a walk in his 33-pitch effort.

Robinson Cano delivered a two-run single in the first inning and Michael Conforto launched a solo homer to right in the sixth to account for the New York runs.

Welington Castillo’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly plated Washington’s run.

Rays 8, Twins 2

Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer, Joey Wendle cracked a two-run blast and Dalton Kelly socked a solo shot as Tampa Bay defeated visiting Minnesota at Port Charlotte, Fla. Royce Lewis smacked a two-run homer for the Twins.

Marlins 7, Mets (ss) 1

Jonathan Villar slugged a two-run homer and Miguel Rojas delivered a two-run double as Miami routed visiting New York at Jupiter, Fla. Right-hander Michael Wacha gave up two hits in three scoreless innings for the Mets.

Orioles 3, Phillies 2

Rio Ruiz hit a solo homer and Stevie Wilkerson added a run-scoring single later in the fourth inning as Baltimore beat host Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla. Josh Harrison homered for the Phillies.

Red Sox 4, Braves 2

Rafael Devers slugged a two-run homer to help Boston edge visiting Atlanta at Fort Myers, Fla. The Braves, who scored twice in the ninth inning, had just four hits.

Tigers 10, Yankees 4

Ryan Kreidler belted a tiebreaking grand slam during a six-run, seventh-inning uprising as Detroit knocked off visiting New York at Lakeland, Fla. Rosell Herrera delivered a two-run double during a four-run fifth inning for the Yankees.

Astros 5, Cardinals 4

Jake Adams and Chuckie Robinson drew back-to-back, bases-loaded walks with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as Houston slipped by St. Louis at West Palm Beach, Fla. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Tyler O’Neill and Dennis Ortega smacked solo shots for the Cardinals.

Pirates 13, Blue Jays 9

Gregory Polanco, Lolo Sanchez and Oneil Cruz each homered during a four-run seventh inning to help Pittsburgh defeat visiting Toronto at Bradenton, Fla. The Blue Jays slugged five homers, including two-run blasts from Bo Bichette and Joe Panik and a solo shot from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Cubs 7, Mariners 3

Starter Jon Lester pitched three scoreless innings, and Albert Almora Jr. and Javier Baez each homered as visiting Chicago beat Seattle in Mesa, Ariz. Mariners outfielder Mallex Smith went 2-for-2.

Indians (ss) 10 , Diamondbacks 6

Brayan Rocchio went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and three runs scored to lead Cleveland past visiting Arizona in Goodyear, Ariz. The Indians scored four runs in the fourth inning, and the D-backs scored four in the ninth.

Athletics (ss) 10, Royals 6

Seth Brown had a grand slam among two hits to power visiting Oakland past Kansas City in Surprise, Ariz. Five players had RBIs for the Royals, including Alex Gordon, who went 3-for-3.

Rangers 8, Dodgers 6

Texas took a five-run lead in the top of the ninth and held on to beat host Los Angeles in Phoenix. Sam Travis knocked in two runs for the Rangers.

Brewers 5, Reds 4

Logan Morrison hit a three-run homer in the first inning to help host Milwaukee edge Cincinnati in Phoenix. The Reds scored two runs in the ninth to make the game close.

Rockies 6, Angels (ss) 3

Trevor Story went 2-for-3 and drove in a run as host Colorado beat Los Angeles in Scottsdale, Ariz. Franklin Torres had a two-run double for the Angels.

White Sox 8, Angels (ss) 7

Led by Adam Engel’s two RBIs, visiting Chicago scored all of its runs in the fourth inning in the win over Los Angeles in Tempe, Ariz. Anthony Rendon hit his first home run of the spring, a three-run shot, in the first inning for the Angels.

Padres 7, Giants 5

Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to help host San Diego defeat San Francisco in Peoria, Ariz. Buster Posey homered and had three RBIs, and Brandon Crawford scored three runs for the Giants.

Feb 17, 2020; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (10) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Athletics (ss) 8, Indians (ss) 5

Oakland scored seven runs in the first three innings and held on to beat host Cleveland in Las Vegas. Dustin Fowler drove in three runs for the A’s, and Ernie Clement drove in two for the Indians.

—Field Level Media