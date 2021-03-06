Spring training roundup: Michael Chavis' homer lifts Red Sox past Rays

Michael Chavis belted a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Boston Red Sox a walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Fort Myers, Fla.

Moises Gomez and Mike Brosseau banged solo homers for the Rays, who nearly came back from a 4-0 deficit after starter Rich Hill gave up three hits and four runs in the first.

Kevin McCarthy got the win after first blowing the save opportunity by allowing three hits and two runs over innings of work.

Blue Jays 13, Orioles 4 (8 innings)

Joshua Palacios was 3-for-3 with 5 RBIs and a three-run homer to power Toronto in a blowout at Dunedin, Fla. Ryan Mountcastle had a two-run home run for Baltimore.

Phillies 3, Pirates 0

Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia in a shutout win at Clearwater, Fla. Phillies starter Chase Anderson threw two shutout innings as Pittsburgh was limited to two hits.

Braves 4, Twins 0 (7 innings)

Kyle Wright threw three solid innings in his start, and Sean Kazmer Jr. and Drew Waters drove in two runs apiece for Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla. Minnesota was held to just three hits as Wright struck out two.

Marlins 1, Astros 0 (8 innings)

Brian Anderson accounted for the game’s only run with a solo homer in the second inning at Jupiter, Fla. Trevor Rodgers and Nick Neidert each tossed two shutout innings for the Marlins as Houston was limited to two hits.

Tigers 1, Yankees 1

Gleyber Torres smashed a solo homer in the fourth for New York, and Daniel Woodrow answered with an RBI groundout in the eight for the Tigers at Tampa, Fla. The teams combined for 10 hits, and 15 pitchers used.

Mariners 2, White Sox 2 (7 innings)

Kyle Lewis went 2-for-2 with a double and scored both of Seattle’s runs and the Mariners turned a rare 5-2-3-2 triple play against Chicago in Glendale, Ariz. It was Seattle’s third consecutive tie.

Cubs 10, Indians 4

Nico Hoerner homered and singled, and Alec Mills delivered two scoreless innings for the Cubs in Mesa, Ariz. Bobby Bradley hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning for Cleveland.

Dodgers 7, Royals 5

Clayton Kershaw struck out two in two scoreless innings and Chris Taylor contributed a homer, double and four RBIs for the Dodgers at Surprise, Ariz. Whit Merrifield had two hits for Kansas City.

Angels 7, Athletics 3

Shohei Otani struck out five in 1 2/3 innings, and Justin Upton, Luis Rengifo and Jose Rojas hit solo home runs for the Angels at Mesa, Ariz. Matt Olson hit a home run for the A’s.

Brewers 12, Rockies 3

Corbin Burnes struck out five in two hitless innings and Daniel Vogelbach and Orlando Arcia combined to go 4-for-5 with two RBIs to lead Milwaukee at Scottsdale, Ariz. Trevor Story blasted a three-run homer for the Rockies.

Nationals 7, Cardinals 6

Josh Bell had a pair of doubles, Max Scherzer struggled through 1 2/3 innings and the Nationals won on a throwing error by Cardinals catcher Ali Sanchez in the bottom of the ninth at West Palm Beach, Fla. Scherzer allowed two walks, a hit and two earned runs.

