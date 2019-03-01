Spring training roundup: Nats' Scherzer Ks 4

If Max Scherzer was down about former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper reportedly signing with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, he did not show it while striking out four batters over three innings in an eventual 13-5 victory by the Boston Red Sox at West Palm Beach, Fla.

FILE PHOTO: Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt hits a sacrifice fly to score Daniel Nava against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Brock Holt hit a three-run home run and drive in four runs for the Red Sox. Matt Adams had a home run and a double for the Nationals.

Scherzer now has seven strikeouts in two starts and five innings this spring. Red Sox starter Hector Velazquez gave up three runs on four hits over two innings.

Tigers 7, Braves 6

Willi Castro and Dustin Peterson homered for Detroit in the victory at North Point, Fla. Drew Lugbauer and Pedro Florimon went deep for Atlanta.

Astros 7, Marlins 5

Brad Peacock struck out two over two scoreless innings and Abraham Toro hit a two-run home run in Houston’s victory at West Palm Beach, Fla. Brian Anderson hit a home run for Miami.

Mets 3, Cardinals 2

Pete Alonso delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning and New York went on to the victory at Jupiter, Fla. St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas gave up five hits and walked a batter but did not allow a run over three innings.

Yankees 8, Pirates 6

Troy Tulowitzki hit a three-run home run in the first inning, his second of the spring, and New York went on to the victory at Tampa, Fla. Jung Ho Kang hit his third home run of the spring for Pittsburgh, while J.B. Shuck and Pablo Reyes also went deep for Pittsburgh.

Phillies (ss) 5, Orioles 5

Darick Hall’s two-run home run in the ninth inning pulled the Phillies’ split-squad even and the game ended in a tie at Clearwater, Fla. New Orioles shortstop Alcides Escobar drove in two runs, his first RBIs of the spring.

Phillies (ss) 11, Blue Jays 5

Dylan Cozens hit a three-run home run and Rob Brantly also drive in three runs as Philadelphia’s split squad cruised at Dunedin, Fla. Randal Grichuk hit a three-run home run for Toronto.

Brewers (ss) 10, Reds 8

Mike Moustakas hit a home run as Milwaukee’s split squad rallied for the victory at Goodyear, Ariz. Yasiel Puig hit his first home run for Cincinnati, while Jesse Winker also homered for Cincinnati.

Royals 3, Padres 2

Bubba Starling’s bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning gave Kansas City the walk-off victory at Surprise, Ariz. Luis Urias had a two-run home run for San Diego.

A’s 10, Cubs 3

Franklin Barreto and Ramon Laureano hit home runs as Oakland rolled to the victory at Mesa, Ariz. Josh Phegley had three hits for the A’s. Ryan Court had two hits and two RBIs for Chicago.

Rockies 7, Dodgers 7

Ian Desmond hit a home run and Colton Welker added a two-run shot in the eighth inning as Colorado earned the tie at Glendale, Ariz. Cody Bellinger hit a two-run home run and drove in three for Los Angeles.

Giants 6, Brewers (ss) 2

Chris Stratton pitched three scoreless innings for San Francisco and Mac Williamson and Levi Michael hit home runs in the victory at Phoenix. Erik Kratz drove in his first two runs of the spring for Milwaukee’s split-squad team.

Rangers 10, Angels 6

Ronald Guzman hit two home runs and Matt Davidson and Patrick Wisdom each went deep as Texas won at Mesa, Ariz. Los Angeles starter Tyler Skaggs was roughed up for four runs over 1 2/3 innings.

Mariners 8, White Sox 3

Felix Hernandez gave up two runs on three hits over three innings, but Seattle had plenty of offense to earn the victory at Peoria, Ariz. Tim Anderson hit a home run for Chicago.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Diamondbacks 10, Indians 7

Ildemaro Vargas and Abraham Almonte each had three hits and Christian Walker drove in three runs as Arizona earned the victory at Scottsdale, Ariz. Jose Ramirez hit his first home run of the spring for Cleveland.

—Field Level Media