Spring training roundup: Nelson Cruz leads Twins past Braves

The ageless Nelson Cruz keeps pounding the ball. Cruz, 40, hit a two-run homer and Jose Berrios pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings, striking out six as the Minnesota Twins shut down the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Monday at Fort Myers, Fla.

Slideshow ( 2 images )

Cruz, who has 417 career home runs, hit 37 or more in six consecutive seasons before last year’s pandemic-shortened campaign.

Braves starter Kyle Wright allowed three earned runs, striking out five in five innings.

Pirates 6, Orioles 5 (8 innings)

Kevin Newman went 3-for-4, Erik Gonzalez had two hits and two RBIs and Pittsburgh held off Baltimore at Bradenton, Florida Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis and right fielder Austin Hays had two hits apiece.

Red Sox 10, Rays 4

Christian Arroyo blasted a three-run homer and Michael Chavis and Bobby Dalbec added solo shots as Boston trounced Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Manuel Margot had a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring double for the Rays.

Astros 5, Mets 4

Kyle Tucker had three hits and Michael Brantley delivered a two-run double as Houston stopped New York at West Palm Beach, Fla. Joey Lucchesi struggled through 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs, and Albert Almora Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Mets.

Marlins 7, Cardinals 2

Lewis Brinson singled and doubled off Jack Flaherty, and Peyton Burdick hit a solo home run as Miami beat St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla. Dylan Carlson had two hits, including a home run, off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.

-Field Level Media