Spring training roundup: Nelson Cruz leads Twins past Braves

The ageless Nelson Cruz keeps pounding the ball. Cruz, 40, hit a two-run homer and Jose Berrios pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings, striking out six as the Minnesota Twins shut down the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Monday at Fort Myers, Fla.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 29, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers on Jackie Robinson Day at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Cruz, who has 417 career home runs, hit 37 or more in six consecutive seasons before last year’s pandemic-shortened campaign.

Braves starter Kyle Wright allowed three earned runs, striking out five in five innings.

Pirates 6, Orioles 5 (8 innings)

Kevin Newman went 3-for-4, Erik Gonzalez had two hits and two RBIs and Pittsburgh held off Baltimore at Bradenton, Fla. Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis and right fielder Austin Hays had two hits apiece.

Red Sox 10, Rays 4

Christian Arroyo blasted a three-run homer and Michael Chavis and Bobby Dalbec added solo shots as Boston trounced Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Manuel Margot had a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring double for the Rays.

Astros 5, Mets 4

Kyle Tucker had three hits and Michael Brantley delivered a two-run double as Houston stopped New York at West Palm Beach, Fla. Joey Lucchesi struggled through 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs, and Albert Almora Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Mets.

Marlins 7, Cardinals 2

Lewis Brinson singled and doubled off Jack Flaherty, and Peyton Burdick hit a solo home run as Miami beat St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla. Dylan Carlson had two hits, including a home run, off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.

Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3

Marcus Semien homered, Ross Stripling struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings and Toronto edged Detroit at Dunedin, Fla. Tigers rotation hopeful Julio Teheran allowed just one run over two innings before exiting with back tightness.

Phillies 4, Yankees 0

Aaron Nola struck out nine and allowed one hit over six shutout innings as Philadelphia blanked New York at Tampa, Fla. Jameson Taillon had five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings for the Yankees, and reliever Justin Wilson (two runs allowed) exited with tightness in his left shoulder after failing to record an out.

Diamondbacks 4, Athletics 4

Stephen Vogt hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Arizona rallied to tie Oakland at Mesa, Ariz. Christian Walker doubled home a run during a three-run sixth inning for the Diamondbacks. Ka’ai Tom had a two-run triple for the Athletics.

Padres 9, Royals 9

Emmanuel Rivera’s two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning helped Kansas City tie San Diego at Surprise, Ariz. Hunter Dozier homered and drove in three runs for the Royals. Tommy Pham went deep twice and had three RBIs for the Padres.

White Sox 7, Giants 2

Lucas Giolito struck out four in 4 2/3 scoreless innings, Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez hit first-inning homers and Chicago routed San Francisco at Phoenix. Starter Kevin Gausman gave up four runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings for the Giants.

Brewers 6, Indians 3

Tyrone Taylor, Daniel Vogelbach and Avisail Garcia each hit two-run home runs to lead Milwaukee past Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz. Franmil Reyes homered for the Indians.

Angels 15, Cubs 7

Anthony Rendon homered, Mike Trout had three RBIs and Los Angeles crushed Chicago at Tempe, Ariz. The Angels scored 10 runs in the second inning. Ian Happ was among three Cubs to go yard.

Rockies 5, Rangers 4

Brian Serven’s walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning led Colorado past Texas at Scottsdale, Ariz. Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron each slugged their third homers of the spring for the Rockies. Rougned Odor and Nick Solak went deep for the Rangers.

Mariners 7, Dodgers 3

Evan White, Jose Marmolejos and Mitch Haniger homered in a five-run, fifth-inning rally as Seattle beat Los Angeles in Peoria, Ariz. All of the blasts came off Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer, who allowed five runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Bauer fanned five.

--Field Level Media