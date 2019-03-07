Spring training roundup: O'Neill helps Cardinals beat Yankees

Tyler O’Neill belted his fourth homer of the spring, and Paul DeJong went deep for the first time as the St. Louis Cardinals notched a 9-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Tampa, Fla.

Mar 6, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill (41) hits a home run during the second inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

O’Neill hit a solo shot to right in the second inning and added a run-scoring double in the third as part of St. Louis’ 14-hit attack. DeJong also delivered a run-scoring double in the third and hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning over the fence in left-center.

Austin Romine hit a three-run homer in the second for the Yankees, and Trey Amburgey added a two-run double in the ninth.

Braves (ss) 8, Tigers 2

Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam in the third inning to help host Atlanta cruise past Detroit at Kissimmee, Fla. JaCoby Jones homered for the Tigers.

Cubs 4, Royals 1

Left-hander Jose Quintana tossed three shutout innings of one-hit ball to help Chicago defeat visiting Kansas City at Mesa, Ariz. Chris Owings had two hits, a run scored and a stolen base for the Royals.

Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Erik Kratz and Eric Thames homered to help Milwaukee edge visiting Arizona at Phoenix. Steven Souza Jr. went deep for the Diamondbacks.

Angels 6, Rockies 5

Torii Hunter Jr. delivered a tiebreaking two-run double in a four-run eighth inning to help Los Angeles beat host Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz. Rockies right-hander Jon Gray struck out five and allowed one hit in four shutout innings.

Rangers 12, Giants 5

Carlos Tocci homered and drove in five runs, and Rougned Odor also went deep as host Texas rolled past San Francisco at Surprise, Ariz. Pablo Sandoval and Gerardo Parra homered for the Giants.

Braves (ss) 4, Marlins 0

Raffy Lopez drove in two runs to help Atlanta blank host Miami at Jupiter, Fla. The Marlins had just four hits, all singles.

Pirates 6, Red Sox 1

Right-hander Nick Kingham tossed four innings of two-hit shutout ball to help Pittsburgh down host Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Sandy Leon had an RBI single for the Red Sox.

Orioles 9, Rays 6

Yusniel Diaz delivered a go-ahead, three-run double in the eighth inning, and Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins and Mike Yastrzemski all homered as visiting Baltimore defeated Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Guillermo Heredia had two RBIs for the Rays on a hit-by-pitch and sacrifice fly.

Astros 11, Marlins (ss) 5

AJ Reed drove in three runs, and Robinson Chirinos and Garrett Stubbs hit homers as Houston rolled past visiting Miami at West Palm Beach, Fla. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman departed with back stiffness after two innings, while Marlins shortstop JT Riddle was hitless in two at-bats and is just 1-for-21 this spring.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Blue Jays 9, Phillies 7

Dalton Pompey drove in three runs, and Cavan Biggio and Anthony Alford homered as Toronto beat visiting Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla. Trevor Plouffe homered for the Phillies.

—Field Level Media