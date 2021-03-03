Spring training roundup: Red Sox power way past Rays

Enrique Hernandez, Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers all smacked homers during a six-run third inning as the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 9-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Rays on Tuesday at Fort Myers, Fla.

Mar 2, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox short stop Enrique Hernandez (5) connects for a solo homerun in the 3rd inning of the spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Yairo Munoz smacked a two-run homer in the second inning for Boston. Hernandez and Duran hit solo shots in the third while Devers hit a two-run blast and Jonathan Arauz capped the frame with a two-run double to give the Red Sox an 8-0 lead.

Kevin Padlo hit a solo blast in the sixth inning for Tampa Bay. David Hess served up all four homers while allowing seven runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Yankees 4, Orioles 2 (7 innings)

Mike Ford delivered a two-run double during a three-run fourth-inning uprising as visiting New York knocked off Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla. Trey Mancini and Cedric Mullins drove in runs for the Orioles.

Mets 2, Astros 0 (7 innings)

Jeff McNeil and Albert Almora Jr. each homered as New York beat visiting Houston at Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Astros had just four hits and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Tigers 6, Pirates 1 (5 innings)

Prized prospect Casey Mize struck out three in two scoreless innings to help Detroit beat host Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. Willi Castro homered and had three RBIs for the Tigers, while Todd Frazier homered for the Pirates.

Blue Jays 4, Phillies 2 (6 innings)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered and Steven Matz allowed one hit in two scoreless innings as Toronto defeated visiting Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla. Darick Hall had a two-run double for the Phillies.

Braves 6, Twins 0 (7 innings)

Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run homer to help host Atlanta blank Minnesota at Venice, Fla. The Twins were limited to five singles by six Braves’ hurlers.

Cardinals 0, Marlins 0 (7 innings)

Adam Wainwright retired all six batters he faced as St. Louis and host Miami played to a scoreless tie at Jupiter, Fla. Marlins starter Pablo Lopez allowed two hits in his two innings.

Cubs 3, Royals 2 (7 innings)

Six Chicago pitchers held Kansas City hitless over the first six innings as the Cubs won at Mesa, Ariz. Rafael Ortega hit a three-run triple for the Cubs in the fourth inning, and Edward Olivares socked a two-run homer for the Royals in the seventh.

Rangers 5, White Sox 5 (6 innings)

Andrew Vaughn’s three-run, first-inning homer got Chicago off to a quick start in a tie with Texas at Phoenix. Ronald Guzman and Joey Gallo went deep for the Rangers.

Padres 7, Diamondbacks 2 (8 innings)

Trent Gresham stole home, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam and San Diego cruised past Arizona in Scottsdale, Ariz. Wyatt Mathisen had two hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks.

Indians 6, Mariners 1 (8 innings)

Josh Naylor hit an RBI double and a two-run double as Cleveland topped Seattle in Peoria, Ariz. The Indians’ Andres Gimenez belted a two-run homer.

A’s 2, Brewers 1 (7 innings)

Buddy Reed’s solo homer in the top of the seventh inning lifted Oakland to a win over Milwaukee in Phoenix. Travis Shaw hit an RBI single for the Brewers in the fourth inning.

Reds 7, Angels 5 (8 innings)

Mark Payton hit a two-run single to cap a three-run, seventh-inning rally as Cincinnati defeated Los Angeles in Goodyear, Ariz. Jose Iglesias and Taylor Ward homered for the Angels.

Dodgers 1, Giants 1 (7 innings)

James Outman’s run-scoring double in the seventh inning allowed Los Angeles to finish level with San Francisco in Scottsdale, Ariz. Walker Buehler and Dustin May each threw two scoreless innings for the Dodgers.

--Field Level Media