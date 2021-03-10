Spring training roundup: Rockies' power too much for Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies showed their power potential with four early home runs, three off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver, and rolled to an 11-4 victory in eight innings Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Second baseman Brendan Rodgers, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft by Colorado, hit a long homer in the second and doubled in the fourth in his attempt to win a starting spot.

Shortstop Trevor Story, third baseman Ryan McMahon and DH C.J. Cron also hit home runs. Cron finished 3-for-3..

Tigers 6, Yankees 5

Jeimer Candelario went 2-for-2 and Willi Castro hit a three-run homer off New York’s Luis Cessa in the fourth inning as Detroit topped the Yankees 6-5 at Lakeland, Fla. Gary Sanchez and Jay Bruce homered for the Yankees, whose starter Deivi Garcia worked three scoreless innings, striking out five.

Rays 11, Red Sox 3

Willy Adames, Kevin Kiermaier, Yandy Diaz and Ji-Man Choi each had run-scoring singles and Kevan Smith drove in two runs as Tampa topped Boston at Port Charlotte, Fla. Nick Pivetta worked three innings, allowing one earned run with three strikeouts for the Red Sox.

Twins 1, Orioles 0 (7 innings)

Kenta Maeda extended his scoreless streak with three innings of one-hit pitching and four strikeouts as Minnesota shut down Baltimore at Fort Myers, Fla. Miguel Sano doubled home the game’s lone run as the teams managed only three hits apiece.

Pirates 10, Braves 1

Steven Brault led a parade of quality Pittsburgh pitching that carried a no-hitter to the ninth inning and Ke’Bryan Hayes had two hits and scored twice in the Pirates’ win over Atlanta at North Port, Fla. The Braves’ Phillip Ervin’s single broke up the no-hitter and Ryan Goins later scored on a balk.

Blue Jays 4, Phillies 1

Steven Matz pitched three shutout innings, striking out three as Toronto stopped Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla. Vince Velasquez allowed a hit and two walks in 1 2/3 innings for the Phillies.

Mets 5, Cardinals 3

Taijuan Walker allowed two earned runs in two innings of work, Pete Alonso walked three times as New York beat St. Louis at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Carlos Martinez went three scoreless innings for the Cardinals, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.

Indians 9, Rangers 2

Daniel Johnson hit a pair of solo homers and Logan Allen struck out six in three innings as Cleveland rolled over Texas at Goodyear, Ariz. Joey Gallo homered for the Rangers.

Cubs 9, Athletics 8 (7 innings)

Rafael Ortega connected on a game-winning grand slam off Nik Turley as Chicago rallied past Oakland at Mesa, Ariz. Matt Chapman hit his second homer of spring training for the A’s.

Padres 4, White Sox 2

Blake Snell allowed one hit in two scoreless innings and Wil Myers hit a home run as San Diego took down Chicago at Glendale, Ariz. Lance Lynn struck out five in 2 2/3 innings for the White Sox.

Mariners 6, Royals 3

First-inning homers by Dylan Moore and Ty France off Danny Duffy, followed by a triple from Kyle Lewis got Seattle rolling en route to a victory over Kansas City at Peoria, Ariz. Jorge Soler homered for the Royals.

Brewers 13, Giants 7

Christian Yelich and Orlando Arcia combined for four of Milwaukee’s 17 hits in a rout of San Francisco at Maryvale, Ariz. Alex Dickerson had two hits and Steven Duggar hit a homer and drove in two runs for the Giants.

--Field Level Media