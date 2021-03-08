Spring training roundup: Royals rally to knock off Padres

Kelvin Gutierrez belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 4-3 victory over the host San Diego Padres on Sunday at Peoria, Ariz.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 7, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner (11) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Seuly Matias stroked a run-scoring single earlier in the inning off Nick Ramirez. Gutierrez followed with the decisive blast as Kansas City improved to 6-2 this spring.

San Diego’s Yu Darvish made his spring debut and allowed one hit and struck out four in two scoreless innings. Trent Grisham and Eric Hosmer hit solo homers for the Padres (3-5).

Yankees 4, Phillies 0

Brett Gardner belted a grand slam in the second inning as New York blanked visiting Philadelphia at Tampa, Fla. The Phillies had five hits, all singles.

Braves 5, Red Sox 4

Pablo Sandoval hit the tiebreaking double in the seventh inning and Dansby Swanson lined a three-run double earlier in the contest as host Atlanta edged Boston at Kissimmee, Fla. Yairo Munoz had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox.

Cardinals 8, Astros 5

Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking three-run homer during a four-run seventh inning to help St. Louis defeat visiting Houston at Jupiter, Fla. The Astros were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 4

Eduardo Escobar hit a tying two-run triple in the third inning and Stephen Vogt smacked a tiebreaking two-run blast one inning later as Arizona beat visiting Chicago at Scottsdale, Ariz. Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo hit homers for the Cubs.

Pirates 13, Orioles 1

Dustin Fowler delivered a three-run double to cap a five-run fourth inning to help host Pittsburgh rout Baltimore at Bradenton, Fla. Cedric Mullins had a run-scoring single for the Orioles.

Marlins 4, Mets 4

Jonathan Villar smacked a three-run homer to help New York tie visiting Miami at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Jorge Alfaro, Lewin Diaz and Luis Marte had two hits apiece for the Marlins.

Twins 8, Rays 4 (8 innings)

Keon Broxton slugged a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning and Josh Donaldson clubbed a three-run shot earlier in the game as Minnesota knocked off visiting Tampa Bay at Fort Myers, Fla. Austin Meadows homered for the Rays.

Tigers 5, Blue Jays 1 (8 innings)

Harold Castro delivered a tiebreaking single in a three-run sixth inning as host Detroit beat Toronto at Lakeland, Fla. The Blue Jays had just two hits but left 10 runners on base.

Giants 9, Reds 4 (8 innings)

Heliot Ramos hit two homers and Steven Duggar, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Joey Bart also went deep as San Francisco cruised past Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz. Joey Votto and Alex Blandino had two hits apiece for the Reds.

Rangers 4, Dodgers 3 (8 innings)

Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor smacked homers as Texas knocked off visiting Los Angeles at Surprise, Ariz. DJ Peters homered for the Dodgers.

Athletics 9, Indians 4 (7 innings)

Matt Olson, Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano smacked traditional homers and Logan Davidson hit an inside-the-parker as Oakland rolled past Cleveland at Mesa, Ariz. Austin Hedges homered for the Indians.

Rockies 1, White Sox 0 (7 innings)

German Marquez tossed three scoreless innings and four Colorado hurlers combined on a four-hitter in the win over Chicago at Glendale, Ariz. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito pitched three hitless innings.

Angels 6, Mariners 2 (6 innings)

Phil Gosselin and Scott Schebler each homered to help Los Angeles knocked off visiting Seattle at Tempe, Ariz. Ty France homered for the Mariners.

--Field Level Media