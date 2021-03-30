Spring training roundup: Santiago Espinal leads Blue Jays over Phillies

Santiago Espinal blasted a three-run homer as part of a nine-run seventh inning and finished with five RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays concluded spring training with a 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in Clearwater, Fla.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 19, 2021; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal (5) hits a 2-run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Orelvis Martinez also homered for the Blue Jays, who finished spring training with an American League-best mark of 16-9.

Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, while Bryson Stott went 1-for-1 with a solo home run for the Phillies.

Cardinals 3, Mets 3

Edmundo Sosa’s solo home run in the ninth inning lifted St. Louis to a tie with New York in Jupiter, Fla.

Nolan Arenado homered for the Cardinals, who finished with five hits, including two by Sosa. The Mets were led by Pete Alonso, who had a two-run double in the first, and Mallex Smith, who added a run-scoring double in the eighth.

Red Sox 4, Braves 0 (7)

Enrique Hernandez, J.D. Martinez and Marwin Gonzalez each homered in the third inning to lift Boston over Atlanta in Kissimmee, Fla.

Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson allowed four earned runs on five hits to go along with three strikeouts and a walk in 2 2/3 innings.

Nationals 2, Astros 2

Michael Brantley went 2-for-3 with a pair of run-scoring doubles and Jake Odorizzi pitched three scoreless innings as Houston tied Washington in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Israel Pineda went 1-for-2 with a solo home run for the Nationals, whose starting pitcher, Stephen Strasburg, allowed two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Twins 5, Pirates 3

Willians Astudillo went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and Jake Cave went 2-for-3 with a run-scoring triple to power Minnesota over Pittsburgh in Bradenton, Fla.

Erik Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run for the Pirates.

Rays 8, Orioles 3 (7)

Willy Adames went 2-for-2 with a pair of solo home runs and Esteban Quiroz went 2-for-2 with a two-run double as Tampa Bay cruised by Baltimore in Sarasota, Fla.

Austin Hays and Rio Ruiz each hit solo home runs for the Orioles, who saw starter Bruce Zimmerman get tagged for seven earned runs on nine hits in just 4 1/3 innings.

Tigers 5, Yankees 2

Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and Akil Baddoo added a two-run shot to lead Detroit over New York in Tampa, Fla.

Domingo German, who was recently named the Yankees’ fifth starter in their rotation, allowed two earned runs on four hits to go along with four strikeouts in four innings.

The Yankees got a run-scoring double by Giancarlo Stanton and a solo homer by Thairo Estrada.

Cubs 7, Diamondbacks 1

Nico Hoerner hit a three-run home run and Joc Pederson added a two-run double to lead Chicago over Arizona in Mesa, Ariz.

Diamondbacks starter Caleb Smith allowed seven earned runs on eight hits to go along with five strikeouts and a walk in just 3 2/3 innings.

Royals 5, Indians 4

Bubba Starling scored on Gabriel Cancel’s double in the ninth inning to lift Kansas City over Cleveland in Surprise, Ariz.

Jose Fermin hit a two-run home run for the Indians.

Reds 5, Mariners 5

Kyle Farmer’s run-scoring double capped a five-run fifth inning that lifted Cincinnati to a tie with Seattle in Goodyear, Ariz.

The Mariners scored the game’s first five runs, as Evan White and Sam Haggerty each hit two-run doubles and Taylor Trammell added another double to plate one run.

Giants 7, A’s 2

Curt Casali went 1-for-2 with a two-run double and Will Wilson hit a solo home run as San Francisco defeated Oakland in Mesa, Ariz.

Oakland starter Sean Manaea allowed five earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Rockies 10, Padres 2

Garrett Hampson went 2-for-2 with a three-run homer and three runs scored and Connor Joe hit a three-run double to power Colorado over San Diego in Peoria, Ariz.

Pedro Florimon went 1-for-3 with a solo homer for the Padres.

--Field Level Media