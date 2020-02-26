Spring training roundup: Tebow hits 1st spring HR for Mets

Tigers 9, Mets 6

Feb 20, 2020; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow poses for a photo during media day at Clover Park. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets lost to the Detroit Tigers 9-6 at Lakeland, Fla., in Grapefruit League action on Tuesday, but Tim Tebow stole the show with his first home run in four spring training stints with the Mets.

The 32-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback sent a 3-2 pitch off Detroit right-hander Alex Wilson over the left-center wall in the sixth inning for a two-run blast, his first career spring extra-base hit. All nine of his previous spring training hits with the Mets were singles.

“I had a chance to see a few (pitches), and just tried to be tight and on time,” Tebow told MLB.com. “It feels really good. I feel like I’m seeing the ball pretty good.”

Tebow batted .150 (9-for-60) through three spring trainings with New York before this year. The outfielder batted .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 77 games with Syracuse of the International League (Triple-A) last season, which ended prematurely due to a deep finger laceration.

Yankees 4, Blue Jays (ss) 1

Third baseman Rosell Herrera hit a tiebreaking, two-run triple to spark a three-run seventh inning and lead New York past a Toronto split squad in Dunedin, Fla. Shortstop Santiago Espinal homered for Toronto.

Red Sox 12, Orioles (ss) 4

Catcher Connor Wong’s grand slam highlighted an eight-run fifth inning and busted the game open as Boston hammered a Baltimore split squad in Fort Myers, Fla. Jackie Bradley Jr. also homered for Boston.

Phillies (ss) 6, Pirates 2

Shortstop Jose Ramirez went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs, and a Philadelphia split squad beat Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., in a game that included 23 strikeouts and was scoreless after five innings.

Rays 15, Orioles (ss) 2

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe had two hits and three RBIs, Ryan LaMarre had three hits and scored twice, and Michael Perez hit a three-run homer as Tampa Bay throttled a Baltimore split squad in Sarasota, Fla.

Nationals 9, Cardinals 6

Left fielder Juan Soto went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and hit his first home run of the spring as Washington pounded out 16 hits and beat St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., in a rematch of last season’s National League Championship Series.

Twins 4, Braves 4

Center fielder Tyler Webb hit a two-run home run off Minnesota’s Grant Dayton in the top of the ninth and Atlanta was shut out in the bottom of the inning to give the teams a tie at Kissimmee, Fla.

Marlins 7, Astros 4

Jerar Encarnacion, a breakout star in Miami’s low-level minors last season, hit a three-run home run to break a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth and give the Marlins a win over Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla.

Blue Jays (ss) 13, Phillies (ss) 6

Toronto scored three runs off Philadelphia starter Jake Arrieta, finished with four home runs, and rolled to an easy win in a split-squad matchup in Clearwater, Fla. Leadoff hitter Billy McKinney went 3-for-4 with a double and homer for Toronto.

