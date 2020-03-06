Spring training roundup: Tigers pound Yankees' Cole

Detroit’s Travis Demeritte and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back homers off the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole in the first inning, then repeated the feat in the second inning as the Tigers posted a 15-11 win over New York on Thursday in Lakeland, Fla.

Mar 5, 2020; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Travis Demeritte (50) hits a two run home run during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers also got homers from Brandon Dixon, Jeimer Candelario, Jake Rogers, Jose Azocar and Brady Policelli. Kyle Higashioka homered twice for the Yankees.

Cole was tagged for six runs on six hits and a walk in two innings. He struck out three.

Astros 5, Red Sox 0

Josh James threw three innings of one-hit ball, and he combined with four relievers on shutout as Houston topped Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Kyle Tucker opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the third inning.

Phillies 5, Blue Jays 3

Bryce Harper hit his third homer in two days, and Roman Quinn, Rhys Hoskins and Austin Listi also went deep as Philadelphia defeated Toronto at Clearwater, Fla. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the Blue Jays.

Mets 7, Cardinals (ss) 7

Johneshwy Fargas hit for the cycle as New York played to a tie against a St. Louis split squad in Jupiter, Fla. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright was tagged for five runs on eight hits in four innings.

Rays 2, Pirates 1

Ryan Yarbrough struck out two in three scoreless innings to lead Tampa Bay to a victory over Pittsburgh at Port Charlotte, Fla. The Rays’ Austin Meadows led off the bottom of the first with a homer, and Nate Lowe drove in a tiebreaking run in the sixth inning.

Twins 3, Orioles 3

T.J. Nichting and Austin Wynns hit RBI singles in the bottom of the ninth inning as Baltimore pulled out a tie with Minnesota at Sarasota, Fla. The Twins got solo homers from Nelson Cruz and Alex Kirilloff.

Rangers (ss) 5, Cubs 0

Jonathan Hernandez threw the first three innings, and five relievers followed to complete a three-hit shutout as a Texas split squad topped Chicago in Mesa, Ariz. Anderson Tejeda and Nick Solak had two-run singles in the fourth inning.

White Sox 7, Rockies (ss) 6

Nomar Mazara hit a two-run homer, and Danny Mendrick went 3-for-3 to lead Chicago to a victory over a Colorado split squad at Phoenix. Ian Desmond, Drew Butera, David Dahl and Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies.

Brewers 6, Reds 4

Jesus Castillo threw two perfect innings for the save as Milwaukee defeated Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz. Jacob Nottingham and Jace Peterson each had two hits for the Brewers.

A’s 5, Dodgers 1

Mike Fiers fanned four while throwing four scoreless innings of one-hit ball, leading Oakland to a win over Los Angeles at Mesa, Ariz. Reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger hit his first homer of the spring for the Dodgers.

Indians 7, Giants 1

Oscar Mercado’s two-run, fourth-inning homer opened the scoring, and Cleveland went on to beat San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz. Brandon Belt’s homer in the bottom of the fourth accounted for the Giants’ only run.

Diamondbacks 11, Rangers (ss) 9

Wyatt Mathisen hit an inside-the-park homer, and Kevin Cron and Josh Rojas added traditional round-trippers as Arizona defeated a Texas split squad at Surprise, Ariz. Mike Minor fired three no-hit innings, and Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo homered for the Rangers.

Rockies (ss) 9, Royals 1

Nolan Arenado belted a three-run homer, Tony Wolters contributed a solo shot and drove in three runs as a Colorado split squad beat Kansas City at Scottsdale, Ariz. The Royals got a solo homer from Ryan O’Hearn.

Padres 3, Mariners 0

Dinelson Lamet pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit ball, striking out five, as San Diego shut out Seattle in Peoria, Ariz. Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi walked two and fanned five in three scoreless, hitless innings.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Cardinals (ss) 11, Nationals 0

Carlos Martinez delivered five shutout innings, and a St. Louis split squad roughed up Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla. Andrew Knizner, Tommy Edman and Justin Williams homered for the Cardinals.

-Field Level Media