Spring training roundup: Yankees' Cole sharp in second outing

Gerrit Cole tossed 2 2/3 shutout innings in his second spring outing to help the New York Yankees record an 8-2 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Tampa, Fla.

Feb 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The right-handed Cole gave up two hits and struck out two while throwing 24 of his 30 pitches for strikes. Cole joined the Yankees as a free agent in the offseason by signing a nine-year, $324 million contract.

Gleyber Torres drilled a three-run homer in a five-run fifth inning as New York’s split squad took control.

Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd struck out four and allowed two hits and one walk in three scoreless innings.

Mets 2, Astros 1

Jake Hager and Max Moroff stroked run-scoring doubles in the top of the ninth inning to lift New York over host Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla. Kyle Tucker’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning plated the Astros’ lone run.

Orioles 12, Marlins 6

Chris Davis slugged a three-run homer and Pedro Severino and Richard Urena added solo blasts to help Baltimore beat visiting Miami at Sarasota, Fla. Christian Lopes homered for the Marlins.

Blue Jays 6, Phillies 5

Ruben Tejada hit a tying two-run homer in the seventh inning and Andy Burns singled in the tiebreaking run in the eighth as host Toronto rallied past Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla. Nick Martini and Logan Forsythe clubbed solo homers for the Phillies.

Cardinals 6, Nationals 3

Paul DeJong homered and Tommy Edman drove in two runs as St. Louis knocked off visiting Washington at Jupiter, Fla. Luis Garcia lined a two-run homer for the Nationals.

Yankees (ss) 5, Red Sox 2

Erik Kratz reached base three times on two hits and a walk and also knocked in one run to help visiting New York defeat Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez struck out six and gave up two hits over three scoreless innings.

—Field Level Media