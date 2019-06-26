Reyes, Padres erupt in rout of Orioles

Jun 6, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Franmil Reyes (32) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Franmil Reyes hit two of the Padres’ five home runs Wednesday afternoon as visiting San Diego completed a two-game sweep with a 10-5 victory over the Orioles.

Reyes drove in three runs with a solo, 452-foot homer off Orioles starter Dylan Bundy in the third and a 412-foot, two-run shot off reliever Shawn Armstrong in the fifth. Reyes has 22 homers on the season.

Greg Garcia put the Padres ahead 2-1 with a two-run homer in the second. Eric Hosmer added a two-run homer off Armstrong in the sixth. And Hunter Renfroe greeted left-handed reliever Tanner Scott with his 24th homer leading off the seventh.

Hosmer finished a 3-for-5 day with four RBIs. Former Oriole Manny Machado singled ahead of Reyes’ second homer, to stretch his hitting streak to 13 games.

The Padres hit a total of nine homers in the two-game series, a franchise record for back-to-back games and the first time since 2007 that they’ve hit four or more homers in consecutive contests.

The Orioles also had a pair of homers. Jonathan Villar, who finished with three hits, hit a two-run homer off Padres left-handed starter Matt Strahm in the bottom of the fourth to pull the Orioles to within 4-3. Catcher Pedro Severino hit a solo homer off Strahm in the sixth.

Strahm (3-6) allowed four runs on five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in six innings to snap a three-decision losing streak. Bundy was charged with five runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts in four-plus innings to fall to 3-10.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the first on a leadoff triple by Hanser Alberto and a one-out double by Renato Nunez. Baltimore loaded the bases in both the seventh and eighth innings but scored only one run while leaving the bases loaded in both innings.

—Field Level Media