Red Sox acquire RHP Brewer from Padres

The Boston Red Sox acquired right-handed reliever Colten Brewer from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday for minor league infielder Esteban Quiroz, both teams announced.

Brewer recorded a 5.59 ERA in 11 appearances for the Padres last season, his first in the majors. The 26-year-old spent most of the season at Triple-A El Paso, where he went 3-4 with a 3.75 ERA in 37 appearances.

Quiroz, 26, batted .283 with seven homers and 31 RBIs in 32 games across two minor league levels last season. He spent the previous seven seasons playing in Mexico.

The Red Sox also requested unconditional release waivers on William Cuevas, who went 0-2 with a 7.41 ERA in nine appearances (one start) in 2018. Cuevas is expected to sign with a team in the Korea Baseball Organization, the Red Sox said in a news release.

San Diego also traded right-hander Walker Lockett to the Cleveland Indians for right-hander Ignacio Feliz.

Lockett, 24, went 0-3 and was roughed up for 16 runs in 15 innings in four appearances (three starts) for the Padres. He was 5-9 with a 4.73 ERA in 23 starts at El Paso.

The 19-year-old Feliz had a 5-3 record and 3.00 ERA in 10 starts for Cleveland’s Arizona Rookie League team.

