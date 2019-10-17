Padres focus on Washington, Tingler

FILE PHOTO: Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington watches his team give up a run to the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin/File Photo

The San Diego Padres’ search for a manager has narrowed to two candidates with Texas ties, according to multiple reports.

Former Rangers skipper Ron Washington and Jayce Tingler, the Rangers’ field coordinator in 2019, both have second interviews scheduled with Padres ownership.

Washington, 67, compiled a 664-611 record in eight seasons with Texas (2007-14) and led the Rangers to back-to-back American League pennants in 2010-11. He spent the last three seasons as the third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves.

Tingler, 38, has been with Texas since 2015, working primarily in the player development department.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller worked in the Rangers’ front office during Washington’s tenure and holds him in “high regard,” sources told the San Diego Union-Tribune. Preller is also “enamored with Tingler’s knowledge and ability to relate to players,” the newspaper said.

San Diego finished 70-92 and missed the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season in 2019. Manager Andy Green was fired on Sept. 21 and replaced by bench coach Rod Barajas as interim manager.

