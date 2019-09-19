Brewers dump Padres, gain ground in wild-card race

Lorenzo Cain, Ryan Braun and Trent Grisham drove in runs to help the Milwaukee Brewers earn a 5-1 win against the visiting San Diego Padres in the finale of a four-game series on Thursday afternoon.

Sep 19, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres in the fourth inning at Miller Park.

The Brewers (83-70) won three of four in the series to pull within a game of the idle Washington Nationals for the top National League wild-card spot.

Cain hit a solo home run, and Braun had two hits, including an RBI double.

Brewers right-hander Jordan Lyles delivered four strong innings before he was lifted with two outs in the fifth, leaving him ineligible for the win. Lyles allowed one run and three hits, striking out nine and walking three.

Freddy Peralta (7-3) followed with 1 1/3 innings of no-hit relief to earn the victory for Milwaukee, which has won 12 of 14.

Josh Hader was summoned from the bullpen with runners on the corners and no outs in the ninth inning. He got a strikeout and a double play for his 34th save.

Padres starter Joey Lucchesi (10-9) was hoping to rebound from his poorest start of season, when he gave up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 10-8 loss at Colorado on Sept. 13. He allowed three runs and six hits in four innings Thursday, striking out seven and walking two.

Eric Hosmer homered, and Luis Urias had two hits for San Diego (69-84).

Lucchesi got the first two batters out in the first inning, but Mike Moustakas walked and Braun doubled to deep center field for a 1-0 lead.

The Brewers put runners on first and third with one out in the third. Lucchesi nearly escaped the jam by striking out Tyler Austin and Hernan Perez, but the third strike to Perez went to the backstop, allowing a run to score for a 2-0 lead.

Hosmer and Cain traded solo homers in the fourth inning to make it 3-1.

Grisham hit a sixth-inning double that resulted in two runs, though one scored on a throwing error, stretching the lead to 5-1.

