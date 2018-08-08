Padres overtake Brewers, pull away for 11-5 win

Rookie right fielder Franmil Reyes hit a two-out, two-run, seventh-inning double to lift the San Diego Padres to an 11-5, come-from-behind victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Aug 7, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Franmil Reyes (32) hits an two run double during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Reyes lined a Josh Hader 2-1 pitch into left-center field to score Christian Villanueva and Freddy Galvis, breaking a 5-5 tie.

Reyes, who went 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs, and leadoff hitter Manuel Margot played major roles in the Padres rallying from 4-0, first-inning hole.

Margot, 3-for-5 with a homer, a triple, two runs and five RBIs, hit a two-run single in the top of the third with one out to score Reyes and Corey Spangenberg, cutting the Brewers’ lead to 4-2.

Aug 7, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) high fives first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After Mike Moustakas’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third increased Milwaukee’s lead to 5-2, Reyes homered in the fourth and Margot went yard in the fifth to get San Diego within 5-4. The homers were Reyes’ eighth and Margot’s fifth of the season.

Margot tied the game 5-5 with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly.

Padres reliever Matt Strahm (3-3) picked up the win after striking out the one batter he faced, Brewers slugger Eric Thames, to finish the sixth inning.

Hader (4-1) took his first loss of the season, yielding two runs on three hits and one walk in 1 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee threatened in the bottom of the eighth, but Thames struck out against reliever Robert Stock with runners on first and second and two outs.

The Brewers jumped on Padres starter Clayton Richard early, hitting a pair of two-run homers in the first for the 4-0 lead. Jesus Agular hit his 27th home run of the season and Moustakas hit his second since joining the Brewers and his 22nd of the year.

San Diego’s Hunter Renfroe, 2-for-6, hit a two-run shot off Jacob Barnes in the top of the eighth to make it 9-5. It was Renfroe’s 10th homer of 2018.

Margot made it 11-5 in the ninth, hitting an RBI triple to left and scoring on a throwing error.

Neither starting pitcher was involved in a decision.

Richard yielded five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings.

Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

