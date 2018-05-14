Padres set to recall slugger Reyes

Prime slugging prospect Franmil Reyes, the minor league leader in home runs, is set to join the San Diego Padres.

Sep 1, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; A general view of Petco Park during the first inning between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reyes, 22, was dominant at Triple-A El Paso this season with a .346 batting average, 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 36 games this season.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound outfielder from the Dominican Republic homered seven times in his past 10 games.

Third baseman Chase Headley was designated for assignment Saturday, opening a spot on San Diego’s 40-man roster. The Padres had five outfielders on the 25-man roster as of Sunday, and that doesn’t include, Wil Myers, who was on the disabled list.

San Diego is batting .227 as a team this season with 416 strikeouts, next-to-last in both categories this season entering Monday.

Reyes led the organization with 25 homers and 102 RBIs last year in the Double-A Texas League.

—Field Level Media