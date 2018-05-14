FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
May 14, 2018 / 2:13 PM / in 2 hours

Padres set to recall slugger Reyes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prime slugging prospect Franmil Reyes, the minor league leader in home runs, is set to join the San Diego Padres.

Sep 1, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; A general view of Petco Park during the first inning between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reyes, 22, was dominant at Triple-A El Paso this season with a .346 batting average, 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 36 games this season.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound outfielder from the Dominican Republic homered seven times in his past 10 games.

Third baseman Chase Headley was designated for assignment Saturday, opening a spot on San Diego’s 40-man roster. The Padres had five outfielders on the 25-man roster as of Sunday, and that doesn’t include, Wil Myers, who was on the disabled list.

San Diego is batting .227 as a team this season with 416 strikeouts, next-to-last in both categories this season entering Monday.

Reyes led the organization with 25 homers and 102 RBIs last year in the Double-A Texas League.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.