Mariners' Beckham handed 80-game PED ban

Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham was suspended 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball on Tuesday after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol.

Beckham, 29, is batting .237 with 15 homers, a career-high 21 doubles and 47 RBIs in 88 games in his first season with the Mariners.

He has started games at five different positions (first, second and third bases, shortstop and left field) as well as at designated hitter this season. He has primarily played shortstop (39 starts).

Beckham was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

He is a career .249 hitter with 63 homers and 198 RBIs in 472 games with the Rays (2013, 2015-17), Baltimore Orioles (2017-18) and Mariners.

Beckham signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with Seattle in January.

