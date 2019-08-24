Sports News
August 24, 2019 / 4:37 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Mariners RHP Bradford undergoes Tommy John surgery

FILE PHOTO: Apr 25, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Chasen Bradford (60) throws against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners reliever Chasen Bradford, out since June with an elbow strain, underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the 2020 season.

Bradford, a 30-year-old righthander, pitched in just 12 games for the Mariners in 2019. He posted one save and an ERA of 4.86 in 16 2/3 innings of relief.

Last season, his first with Seattle, Bradford was 5-0 with a 3.69 ERA in 46 games.

“Not how I wanted 2019 to go but I’ll be back,” Bradford tweeted. “Thank you to everyone for the love and well wishes.”

