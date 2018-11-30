White Sox acquire RHP Colome from Mariners

The Chicago White Sox acquired right-hander Alex Colome from the Seattle Mariners on Friday for catcher Omar Narvaez, both teams announced.

Colome could potentially be the White Sox closer in 2019. He led the American League with 47 saves in 2017.

“We view Alex as a terrific addition to our bullpen given his experience in a number of relief roles, including closing very successfully for Tampa Bay in 2016-18 before moving into a setup role with the Mariners,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said of Colome. “Alex is going to be a very important bullpen piece for (White Sox manager) Ricky (Renteria) and our team over the next couple of years.”

Colome, who turns 30 on Dec. 31, was 7-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 12 saves in 70 appearances last season with the Rays and Mariners. He has 96 career saves along with a 22-18 record and 3.12 ERA in 243 appearances (19 starts) over six seasons.

Narvaez, 26, batted .275 with nine homers and 30 RBIs in 97 games for the White Sox last season.

“Omar has quietly developed into one of the tougher outs among catchers in MLB, his contact and on-base skills are welcome additions to our lineup,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said in statement. “The fact that he is also under club control through 2022 made him a great fit for our club.”

Narvaez is a .274 career hitter with 12 homers and 54 RBIs in 221 games over three seasons.

Narvaez will likely be the replacement for the departed Mike Zunino, who was traded to Tampa Bay earlier this month.

Seattle also recently traded left-handed ace James Paxton to the New York Yankees and is reportedly close to a deal that would send second baseman Robinson Cano and right-handed closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets.

—Field Level Media