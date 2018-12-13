Encarnacion traded to Mariners for Santana in three-team deal

The Cleveland Indians on Thursday traded slugger Edwin Encarnacion to the Seattle Mariners for Carlos Santana as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Tampa Bay Rays, the Indians confirmed.

Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) advances to third base on a hit by first baseman Yonder Alonso (17) during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field.

Santana, 32, has been traded for the second time in a span of 10 days. The Mariners acquired the first baseman as part of the trade for shortstop Jean Segura on Dec. 3. The slugger returns to Cleveland, where he spent the first eight years of his career.

It’s another cost-saving move for the Mariners, who trade away two years left on Santana’s current deal for just one year remaining on Encarnacion’s. Further, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mariners may turn around and deal Encarnacion in the near future.

As part of the deal, the Rays send 23-year-old first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers to the Indians in exchange for Cuban third baseman Yandy Diaz and right-handed pitcher Cole Sulser, according to the Indians.

The Mariners also get Cleveland’s 2019 Competitive Balance Round B First-Year Player Draft selection (77th overall), and all three teams are exchanging cash. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported that the Rays are sending the Mariners $5 million and the Mariners are sending the Indians $6 million.

Encarnacion spent the past two seasons with the Indians, slugging 70 total home runs and driving in 107 runs each year. The 35-year-old has hit 380 home runs during a 14-year career that began with the Cincinnati Reds.

Santana owns a lifetime .247 average and 198 home runs. His best year with Cleveland came in 2016, when he clubbed career highs in home runs (34) and RBIs (87).

Bauers played in 96 games for the Rays in 2018, batting .201 with 11 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Diaz, 27, has played in 88 games over parts of two seasons with the Indians, hitting just one home run and batting .283 with a .727 OPS.

