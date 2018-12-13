Sports News
Mariners GM Dipoto hospitalized, finalized mega trade from bed

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto was hospitalized as a precaution in Las Vegas on Wednesday after coming down with an illness Tuesday, the team said.

Dipoto, in town for Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings, was undergoing tests at a Vegas-area hospital, and the team noted that it was “out of an abundance of caution.”

Dipoto finalized Thursday’s mega three-team trade involving Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana from his hospital bed with assistant GM Justin Hollander by his side, according to reports.

No further information was given about Dipoto’s condition.

The Tampa Bay Rays were also involved in the trade in which Encarnacion joined the Mariners and Santana was dealt to the Cleveland Indians.

