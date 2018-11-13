MLB investigating discrimination claims against Mariners

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday it will investigate claims of racial discrimination against the Seattle Mariners that were made on Monday by a former employee.

“MLB is aware of the allegations made by a former employee of the Seattle Mariners regarding the conduct of Club employees,” the league said in a statement to The Athletic. “Consistent with our policies, we are investigating the allegations.”

Lorena Martin, the team’s former director of high performance, accused the organization of discrimination and derogatory remarks in an Instagram post Monday. She singled out general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay, saying the trio called Latin American players “LAZY, DUMB, and STUPID, especially the DOMINICANS.”

Martin also accused the team of “firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race.”

The Mariners quickly replied to the post with a statement denying the accusations, revealing Martin was relieved of her duties with the team on Oct. 10. It did not give a reason for her dismissal.

“While it is our policy to not comment on personnel issues, we do feel it is important to respond to the outrageous, false claims made by today on social media,” the team’s statement reads. “And to note that Martin did not make any of these false allegations until after she was relieved of her duties.

“The Mariners categorically deny that any member of our management or coaching staff made racist remarks regarding any of our players or staff. Additionally, we have not terminated [or threatened to terminate] any trainers during the off-season.”

Martin responded to the team’s statement by saying she “had reported many other discriminatory incidences to HR and other Mariners staff members throughout the season.”

Martin was hired on Oct. 30, 2017. She was responsible for “coordinating all aspects of the Mariners physical and mental training approach of players and staff, including oversight of the entire organization’s medical, strength and conditioning, nutrition and mental skills departments.”

Prior to joining the Mariners, Martin was director of sports performance analytics for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

—Field Level Media