Mariners agree to terms with RHP Edwards

FILE PHOTO: May 21, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (6) pitches during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year deal with free agent right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. on Wednesday.

According to multiple media reports, the contract is worth $950,000.

Edwards was a key cog when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016 but fell on hard times last season when he went 1-1 with an 8.47 ERA in 22 appearances with the Cubs and the San Diego Padres.

“I’m excited,” Edwards told the Mariners’ website. “It’s a great opportunity. I’m looking forward to being around those young guys and teaching them the ropes. I feel like Seattle will be a great spot for me, just because it is a bunch of young guys.

“It’s funny. They told me (Tuesday) that I’d be a veteran. I just turned 28 and now I’m old.”

Edwards’ downfall last season was unforeseen. He was 3-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 58 relief appearances for the Cubs in 2018.

Overall, Edwards is 9-8 with two saves a 3.58 ERA in 194 relief appearances since reaching the majors with Chicago in 2015.

Seattle also signed 28-year-old infielder Patrick Wisdom to a one-year deal. Wisdom, a first-round pick of St. Louis in 2012, has a .224 average with four homers and 11 RBIs in 41 big league games with the Cardinals (2018) and Texas Rangers (2019).

