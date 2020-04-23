Mariners' Gordon wins prestigious Hutch Award

FILE PHOTO: May 8, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino (3) celebrates ha two run home run withSeattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) in the fourth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon won the Hutch Award, given annually to honor a player’s exemplary community service.

He leads the Flash of Hope program, which is dedicated to helping families affected by domestic violence. His mother died in a domestic violence incident in 1995.

Gordon, 32, also works on causes related to hunger relief, poverty and education throughout the world.

“This award has an incredible history, and I’m grateful to be a part of its legacy. I believe it’s our duty as professional athletes to give back to the communities that support us. Recognition isn’t why I do it, but it is an honor when an organization like Fred Hutch recognizes the efforts,” Gordon said in a statement issued by the team.

Since 1965, the Hutch Award has been given in honor of Fred Hutchinson, a Seattle native who pitched 10 seasons in the major leagues and also managed the Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. He died of cancer at age 45 in 1964, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle was named for him.

Previous award winners include Hall of Famers Al Kaline, Sandy Koufax, Willie McCovey, Willie Stargell, Lou Brock, Paul Molitor, Andre Dawson and Craig Biggio.

—Field Level Media