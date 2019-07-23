Mariners place 2B Gordon on IR

FILE PHOTO: Jul 20, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon (9) hits an RBI-sacrifice fly against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, one day after suffering a left quadriceps strain.

Gordon, 31, left Monday’s victory over the Texas Rangers after the second inning. He is batting .280 with 16 stolen bases.

Gordon, a two-time All-Star and former National League batting champion, has been mentioned in recent trade rumors. He is a .288 career hitter in nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-14), Miami Marlins (2015-17) and Mariners (2018-19).

Infielder Tim Lopes was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the opening. Lopes, 25, was batting .302 with 10 homers, 60 RBIs and 24 steals for the Rainiers.

Right-hander Parker Markel was designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot for Lopes. Markel, 28, had a 15.43 ERA in five appearances for Seattle.

—Field Level Media