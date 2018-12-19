Mariners' stadium renamed T-Mobile Park

FILE PHOTO: Dec 10, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; General overall aerial view CenturyLink Field (right) and Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Goodbye, Safeco Field. Hello, T-Mobile Park.

The Seattle Mariners unveiled the new name for their stadium on Wednesday after agreeing to a 25-year hometown partnership with the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier. It’s the first name change for the ballpark since it opened in 1999.

“T-Mobile has a deep commitment to this community, a passion for customer service and a well-earned reputation as a leader in innovation. These are the qualities that make T-Mobile the right partner to name this iconic ballpark,” said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners chairman and managing partner, in a statement.

The partnership, subject to approval by the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District, runs from January 2019 through December 2043.

The team said that T-Mobile customers will enjoy extra ballpark perks, including fast-track entry, discounted tickets and exclusive offers on merchandise.

The Mariners are schedule to open the 2019 season at home on March 28 against the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

—Field Level Media