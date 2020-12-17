Mariners sign RHP Middleton to one-year deal

The Seattle Mariners added right-hander Keynan Middleton on a one-year free-agent deal Wednesday, while outfielder Phil Ervin was designated for assignment.

Middleton, 27, was signed for $800,000, MLB Network reported. He had a 5.25 ERA over 12 innings in 13 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels last season. In four seasons with the Angels, he was 6-2 with a 3.48 ERA over 104 relief appearances.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto was the Angels’ GM when Middleton was a third-round draft pick by the Los Angeles in 2013.

Ervin, 28, batted .205 with four RBIs in 18 games for the Mariners last season. In four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners he has batted .247 with 17 home runs and 68 RBIs in 237 games.