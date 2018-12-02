Reports: Mets, Mariners finalize trade involving Cano, Diaz

Aug 4, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Seattle Mariners second basemen Robinson Cano (22) hits his 500th career double against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The New York Mets and Seattle Mariners have agreed on a blockbuster trade that would send Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to New York, pending physicals, according to multiple reports.

The Mariners reportedly will acquire outfielder Jay Bruce, relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak, and top prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, and pitchers Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista.

Cano, with five years remaining on his contract, waived his no-trade clause, per several reports Saturday.

The trade, not yet official, is pending physicals and league approval over the $20 million that the Mariners have agreed to send to the Mets to offset part of the $120 million still owed to Cano, according to the reports. The deal could be announced as early as Monday.

Diaz, 24, reportedly passed his physical on Saturday.

Cano slashed .317/.363/.497 in 40 games after serving an 80-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drugs policy last season.

Diaz finished with a 1.96 ERA and led the majors with 57 saves in 73 appearances last season.

—Field Level Media