OF Bruce confirms trade to Phillies

The Seattle Mariners dealt Jay Bruce to the Philadelphia Phillies, the outfielder confirmed to MLB.com on Sunday.

“I look forward to going over there and helping the Phillies hopefully win a championship,” Bruce said. “That’s my goal. I just want to win.”

Neither team confirmed the trade, but USA Today reported that the Phillies will assume most of the $21.5 million remaining on Bruce’s contract. What the Mariners will receive in return isn’t known yet.

The Mariners started off 13-2 but have gone 12-34 since. Now in last place in the American League West, the Mariners have signaled their willingness to part with most of their veteran pieces. The Phillies entered play Sunday at 33-25, two games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

“I figured this would be the situation,” Bruce told MLB.com’s Greg Johns as he packed his locker Sunday. “You never really know when it’s going to happen. It’s bittersweet. I really like the group of guys here. I got to know some of them and had great relationships. It’s part of the business, though. I get to go somewhere I have a chance to win, and at this point in my career, that’s pretty paramount for me. So it is what it is.”

Bruce, 32, joined the Mariners this offseason as part of the trade that sent second baseman Robinson Cano and right-handed closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets. A 12-year veteran, Bruce also has played with Cincinnati and Cleveland.

In 47 games this season, he has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 RBI with a .212 batting average. On Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, he hit his 300th career home run.

