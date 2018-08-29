Mariners manager pays off bet, matches closer's flashy haircut

As Scott Servais learned, a bet’s a bet.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 25, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (29) looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

But sometimes you can win by losing, especially if you are trying to lighten things up over a six-month, 162-game season.

Servais, the Seattle Mariners manager, proved a man of his word Tuesday in paying off a hairy wager with his closer, Edwin Diaz.

Diaz collected his 50th save of the season in Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the 24-year-old becoming the youngest player in major league history to record a 50-save season.

The reward for his accomplishment? His skipper had to pay off a friendly bet made earlier in the season to willingly match Diaz’s stylish haircut.

“It’s all in good fun,” Servais said after Saturday’s victory. “It’s really hard to get 50 saves in this game.”

Diaz, who enjoyed the festivities while wearing an “Electric Eddie’s Barbershop” cap presented to him by Servais, went so far as to fly in his personal barber to handle the scissors and razor behind his manager’s new ‘do.

“He handled it pretty good,” Diaz told MLB.com. “He looks like the best-swaggered manager in the league right now.”

“I’ve got to get some sun on the back of my head, my forehead ...” Servais said. “The question is for the national anthem tonight. It’s a team rule. I’ll just have to put my head down and grin and bear it. That’s all I can do.”

Diaz still has about a month left in the season to try catching the major league record for saves in a season, 62 by Francisco Rodriguez in 2008, the last time any pitcher has surpassed 51 saves in a season.

