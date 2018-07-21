Mariners extend Servais' contract

The Seattle Mariners announced Friday they have reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with manager Scott Servais. Terms were not disclosed.

Jul 5, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (29) watches batting practice against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Servais, 51, was hired in 2016 following 10 years in player development roles. The Mariners are 222-199 (.527) during his tenure, making Servais the fourth-winningest manager in franchise history.

Seattle entered the All-Star break with a 58-39 record, second to the Houston Astros in the American League West while also occupying the second wild card spot in the AL.

“Scott has created a culture here in Seattle that allows players to be successful,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “They are encouraged to be themselves, which has resulted in a loose environment, while still maintaining the focus on team above self. His leadership has also been evident through the ongoing growth and impact of one of the best coaching staffs in Major League Baseball.

“He has been the right leader at the right time for the right team and I look forward to many more years together.”

Servais has the fifth-most wins of any manager in the majors since being hired.

“I feel fortunate to be given the opportunity to continue to work with an amazing group of players and staff,” Servais said. “Our front office is extremely active and very supportive as we work toward bringing a World Series title to a very deserving and passionate fan base.”

A former catcher, Servais played 11 major-league seasons from 1991-2001, finishing his career with a .245 batting average, 130 doubles, 63 home runs and 319 RBI in 820 games.

—Field Level Media