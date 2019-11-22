Report: Mariners give top prospect White $24M deal

Feb 18, 2019; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White (63) is photographed during media day at the Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports - 12184645

The Seattle Mariners locked in a piece of their future Friday as top prospect Evan White agreed to a guaranteed six-year, $24 million contract before he has even set foot in the major leagues, according to an mlb.com report.

If the three options are exercised, the deal would reportedly be worth $55 million, giving both the 23-year-old White and the team some financial security moving forward.

The No. 17 overall selection in the 2017 draft spent last season at Double-A Arkansas, batting .293 with 18 home runs and 55 RBIs in 92 games. He has hit 32 minor league home runs in 230 games over three seasons.

White, a University of Kentucky product, is a right-handed hitting first baseman who is highly regarded on defense. He hit 17 home runs in 159 games over three seasons with the Wildcats, batting .356.

