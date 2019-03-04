Giants CEO Baer takes leave after altercation with wife

Larry Baer, president and CEO of the San Francisco Giants, is taking a leave of absence following a videotaped argument with his wife on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 29, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; San Francisco Giants chief executive officer Larry Baer holds the Commissioners Trophy after game seven of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charlie Neibergall/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

In a statement released Monday morning, the team said Baer requested leave and the board of directors granted it, adding the Giants’ remaining executive team will manage the day-to-day operations of the club in Bear’s absence.

“The Board of Directors of San Francisco Baseball Associates is closely monitoring the matter involving Giants President and CEO Larry Baer,” the statement read. “Pursuant to League policy, Major League Baseball is taking the lead in gathering all facts surrounding the situation. The organization is cooperating fully with the process.

“Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again.”

Baer was captured on video pushing his wife to the ground in a San Francisco park on Friday. They were having a loud argument about a cellphone when Baer knocked his wife, Pam, out of a chair and down to the ground.

Pam Baer is heard in the video screaming, “Oh my god. Help!”

The video was released by TMZ and spread on social media.

Later on Friday, Baer released a statement through the Giants organization, saying, “I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization. It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again.”

Baer’s wife also put out an official statement:

“I would like to clarify the events of today. My husband and I had an argument in public about which we are quite embarrassed. I took his cellphone. He wanted it back and I did not want to give it back. I started to get up and the chair I was sitting in began to tip. Due to an injury I sustained in my foot three days ago, I lost my balance. I did not sustain any injury based on what happened today. Larry and I always have been and still are happily married.”

The Giants said they would not comment further.

—Field Level Media