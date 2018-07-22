FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2018 / 12:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Giants 1B Belt returns from paternity list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The San Francisco Giants reinstated first baseman Brandon Belt from the paternity list before Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Jul 9, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt (9) forces out Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) during the eighth inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Belt, 30, missed only one game after the birth of his son. He tweeted a picture from the hospital, where he sat next to his newborn and watched the Giants play on a television screen in the room.

Entering Saturday, Belt is hitting .287 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 81 games. He has a .383 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging percentage for a combined .862 OPS, which is the second-best mark of his career.

The Giants optioned infielder Ryder Jones to Triple-A Sacramento to clear a spot for Belt. The 24-year-old Jones went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in his season debut Friday.

—Field Level Media

