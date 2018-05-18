Giants peeved by call late in extra-innings loss to Rockies

The San Francisco Giants were still steamed well after Thursday night’s 5-3 12-inning loss to the Colorado Rockies.

May 17, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) reacts after a call third strike during the twelfth inning against the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

At issue was a Brandon Crawford strikeout to start the bottom of the 12th inning. Rockies closer Wade Davis struck out Crawford looking on a full count to open the inning, prompting the ejection of the San Francisco shortstop and Giants manager Bruce Bochy for arguing that the pitch was low.

Crawford says he was irritated that an earlier pitch in nearly the same location but higher had been called a ball.

“The biggest thing is he called ball one down and [catcher Chris] Iannetta talked to him and said he didn’t agree with it, and then the ball that was even lower than the one you called a ball, you call a strike to end my at-bat,” Crawford said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “That’s the biggest thing I have issue with. If you call the first pitch a strike, then I know I’ve got to protect there.”

Crawford, who thought he had drawn a walk, dropped his bat and briefly turned toward first before confronting umpire Chris Segal. He says Segal twice told him to pick up his bat.

May 17, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Chris Iannetta (22) congratulates relief pitcher Wade Davis (71) at end of game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

“I got thrown out of a Major League Baseball game for not picking up my bat. I’ve never heard of that before. That’s a first for me,” said Crawford, who had only been ejected once before. “I feel like we have somebody in the dugout who it’s literally their job to pick up the bat.”

On Wednesday, first baseman Brandon Belt argued a game-ending called third strike against the Cincinnati Reds.

“It’s frustrating. It’s two games in a row,” Bochy vented. “Guys are doing a great job of laying off pitches and they’re balls. It’s frustrating. Now we’ve got the leadoff runner on. It’s frustrating. Those are balls. You’re competitive and you’re trying to come back and the call went their way.”

—Field Level Media