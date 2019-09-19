Rodriguez posts 18th win as Red Sox down Giants

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez earned his career-best 18th win, and his teammates rocked San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner on Thursday afternoon, allowing the host Boston Red Sox to salvage one win in the three-game interleague series with a 5-4 victory.

Sep 19, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Benintendi and Christian Vazquez each had two hits and two runs, and Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers accounted for all five Boston RBIs as the Red Sox (80-72), after surviving a wild finish, completed the interleague portion of their schedule with a 10-10 record.

Rodriguez (18-6) became Boston’s first 18-game winner since Rick Porcello won 22 in 2016, throwing six innings of two-hit ball. He held the Giants (74-79) to one unearned run while walking two and striking out 10.

The Red Sox did all their scoring against Bumgarner (9-9) in the first two innings.

Devers and Bogaerts had RBI singles in the first inning after Benintendi had opened the game with a double and Vazquez followed with a walk.

Boston added three in the second in a very similar manner, with four consecutive singles by Benintendi, Vazquez, Devers and Bogaerts. Devers’ hit drove in one and Bogaerts’ hit knocked in a pair to make it 5-1.

After getting an unearned run in the first, the Giants didn’t score again until the eighth, and they nearly erased all of their four-run deficit in the process.

Kevin Pillar’s two-out, two-run double against Marcus Walden got the Giants within 5-3 in the eighth.

The Giants then loaded the bases against Matt Barnes, who won a six-pitch duel with pinch hitter Stephen Vogt, getting a strikeout.

Closer Brandon Workman then came within one ball of blowing a two-run lead in the ninth. He walked Pillar with two outs and the bases loaded to force in a run that trimmed the Boston lead to 5-4.

Workman then went to a full count on Evan Longoria before getting him swinging to wrap up his 15th save.

The Giants had won the first two games of the series 7-6 (in 15 innings) and 11-3.

Pillar finished with three RBIs, and Mauricio Dubon scored twice for the Giants, who were out-hit 10-6.

One day after recording his 2,000th career win, Giants manager Bruce Bochy take his 2,023rd loss.

