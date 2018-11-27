Report: Giants willing to deal ace Bumgarner

FILE PHOTO: National League pitcher Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants throws during practice before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in New York, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Madison Bumgarner, a pillar of the World Series championship teams in San Francisco, could be traded by the Giants.

Giants’ president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is open to offers for the Cy Young-winning southpaw, according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, as San Francisco begins the process of restocking its farm system.

According to the report, the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves have had dialog with Zaidi about prying Bumgarner away from the Giants. Morosi adds the Braves have recently stepped back from the pursuit of a trade.

Bumgarner, 29, is entering the final year of his contract and owed a relatively paltry $12 million for 2018. By comparison, Max Scherzer (Nationals), David Price (Red Sox) and Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) can all earn over $30 million for next season.

Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star, guided the Giants to three World Series (2010, 2012, 2014) and was named 2014 Most Valuable Player. He has a career 2.11 ERA in the playoffs with an 8-3 record.

In an injury-shortened 2018 season, Bumgarner made 21 starts and posted a 3.26 ERA. He turns 30 in August.

The Giants’ farm system includes only one prospect in the top 70 according to MLB.com ratings.

—Field Level Media