Giants offer team president job to Dodgers' GM: report

The San Francisco Giants have offered Farhan Zaidi — the general manager of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers — their president of baseball operations job, MLB.com’ Jon Paul Morosi reported Tuesday.

His decision is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

The Giants are seeking a replacement for general manager Bobby Evans, whom the Giants said in September would be assigned to a different job with the club. At the time of that announcement, team officials said they were looking to take a more analytical approach to their baseball operations.

“I think we’re looking for someone who’s sort of a ‘next-gen’ general manager, if you will. Somebody who’s going to be head of baseball ops,” chief executive officer Larry Baer said in September. .”.. People will say ‘new school vs. old school,’ people will say ‘analytics vs. scouting,’ and I think that the new, next-generation general manager is able to do both, and will bring both.”

Zaidi, who turns 42 next week, has done just that in a Dodgers front office that has focused on analytics. And he’s not a major league executive who came out of the player ranks or rose through the minor league system. Born in Canada, he was raised in the Philippines, received his undergraduate degree at MIT and got a doctorate in economics at UC Berkeley.

Since he was named the GM in Los Angeles before the 2015 season, the Dodgers have won the National League West each season and appeared in the World Series the past two seasons.

If Zaidi takes the job, he, Baer and longtime team executive Brian Sabean will have to get to work immediately on roster decisions. The Giants are believed to be among the teams that could take a run at free agent outfielder Bryce Harper and they will have to consider the future of star pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who has one year remaining on his contract.

—Field Level Media