Report: Giants agree on deal with reliever Jake McGee

The San Francisco Giants and left-handed reliever Jake McGee have agreed on a two-year deal worth $7 million, MLB Network reported Tuesday.

McGee, 34, earned a World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season after finishing with a 3-1 record and 2.66 ERA in 24 games. The southpaw sported a .836 WHIP. He appeared in four postseason games -- including Game 2 of the World Series -- and had a 3.38 ERA in 2 2/3 innings.

McGee was on the winning side against the Tampa Bay Rays, the team who drafted him and with whom he spent six seasons. The then-Devil Rays selected McGee in the fifth round of the 2004 amateur draft.

He’s a career 28-23 pitcher with a 3.59 ERA in 546 games with Tampa Bay (2010-15), the Colorado Rockies (2016-19) and the Dodgers.