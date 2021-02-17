Report: Giants signing RHP Aaron Sanchez to $4M deal

FILE PHOTO: Aug 20, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez (18) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly in agreement with free-agent right-hander Aaron Sanchez on a $4 million contract.

The San Francisco Chronicle said Tuesday night that incentives could raise the value of the deal to $6.5 million.

Sanchez, 28, did not play last season while recovering from a shoulder injury but reportedly threw 98 mph during a bullpen session last week.

His best season came in 2016 with the Toronto Blue Jays when he made the All-Star team and led the American League in won-loss percentage (15-2, .882) and ERA (3.00). He struck out a career-high 161 batters in 192 innings over 30 starts.

Sanchez is 34-33 with a 3.98 ERA in 150 games (96 starts) with the Blue Jays (2014-19) and Houston Astros (2019). Toronto drafted him in the first round in 2010 and traded him to Houston in July 2019 with outfielder Cal Stevenson and right-hander Joe Biagini in exchange for outfielder Derek Fisher.