Angels pitcher Skaggs dies at age 27

FILE PHOTO: Jun 29, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) pitches during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at the age of 27 while traveling with the team in Texas, the Angels said on Monday.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the team said in a statement, which did not reveal the cause of death.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Major League Baseball said it had postponed Monday night’s game, when the Angeles were due to play the Texas Rangers.

The Southlake Police Department said officers responded to a call about an unconscious male in a Hilton hotel room.

When officers arrived they found Skaggs unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, no foul play is suspected,” the police said in a statement.

Skaggs, a Southern California native, was drafted out of high school by the Angels in the first round of the 2009 draft and made his big league debut in 2012.

He posted a career ERA of 4.41 in 96 starts.