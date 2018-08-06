Cardinals call up hot prospect Garcia, send O’Neill to DL

Adolis Garcia earned his shot at the majors, and now he’s getting it.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 5, 2018; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Adolis Garcia (75) hits an RBI double against the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals announced the purchase of the 25-year-old Garcia’s contract from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, a move made necessary after the team placed rookie outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day disabled list with groin inflammation.

Signed as a free agent out of Cuba in February 2017, Garcia is batting .269 with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs in 98 games in Memphis. He is coming off Pacific Coast League Player of the Week and Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month honors.

Garcia is set to become the seventh player to make his major league debut for the Cardinals this season.

O’Neill, 23, has appeared in 23 games for St. Louis, batting .309 with three home runs and nine RBIs. Since his most recent recall on July 31, the Canadian outfielder has hit safely in all four games, including a three-hit game Friday.

—Field Level Media