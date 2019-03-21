Reports: Cards, Goldschmidt closing in on long-term extension

FILE PHOTO: Mar 18, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) walks into the dugout during a spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

On the heels of a trio of eye-popping contracts handed out to MLB stars in the last month, another perennial All-Star is reportedly on the verge of signing his own extension.

Only the figures aren’t quite as gaudy.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and newly acquired first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are closing in on an extension that will be “at least five years and at least $110 million.” Later, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that both sides agreed to a deal and the terms are five years and “about $130 million.” The deal, Passan reported, would keep Goldschmidt in St. Louis through the 2024 season.

In the past month, Manny Machado (Padres), Bryce Harper (Phillies) and Mike Trout (Angels) have signed three of the four largest contracts in MLB history, each worth at least $300 million in total value and $25.3 million in annual average. Goldschmidt’s deal would be a far cry from that those in terms of total value, but at 31, the slugger is several years older than the others. Machado and Harper are 26, and Trout is 27.

Arizona traded Goldschmidt, a six-time All-Star, to St. Louis in December in exchange for right-hander Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, infielder Andy Young and the Cardinals’ Compensation B selection in the 2019 draft.

Goldschmidt has slugged 30 or more homers in four of the past six seasons, but the Diamondbacks were shopping the 31-year-old because he was entering the last season of his contract, which is slated to pay him $14.5 million. He batted .290 with 33 homers and 83 RBIs in 2018. He has three 100-RBI campaigns and has batted .300 or better three times since 2013.

Overall, he batted .297 with 209 homers and 710 RBIs in 1,092 games over parts of eight seasons for Arizona. He finished second in National League MVP balloting in 2013, when he set career highs of 36 homers and 125 RBIs, and again in 2015.

