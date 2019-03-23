Cards announce five-year extension with Goldschmidt

Mar 22, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) connects for a double against the New York Mets during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals announced a five-year extension for newly acquired first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on Saturday.

Financial terms were not revealed, but the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported that it will pay him “around $130 million.”

The deal will keep Goldschmidt, 31, in St. Louis through the 2024 season.

“When we made the trade to acquire Paul, we knew we had added one of the game’s premier players,” Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. “We are all excited for Paul’s introduction to St. Louis, and to our passionate fans, who we feel will make this the perfect match.”

Arizona traded Goldschmidt, a six-time All-Star, to St. Louis in December in exchange for right-hander Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, infielder Andy Young and the Cardinals’ Compensation B selection in the 2019 draft.

Goldschmidt has slugged 30 or more homers in four of the past six seasons, but the Diamondbacks were shopping the 31-year-old because he was entering the last season of his contract, which was slated to pay him $14.5 million. He batted .290 with 33 homers and 83 RBIs in 2018. He has three 100-RBI campaigns and has batted .300 or better three times since 2013.

Overall, he batted .297 with 209 homers and 710 RBIs in 1,092 games over parts of eight seasons for Arizona. He finished second in National League MVP balloting in 2013, when he set career highs of 36 homers and 125 RBIs, and again in 2015.

